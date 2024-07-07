Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,918,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,691 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $191.96. 14,303,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

