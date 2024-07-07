Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is State of Michigan Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,801 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

