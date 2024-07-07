Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 48,200.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

