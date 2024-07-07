Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $558.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.52. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

