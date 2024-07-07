Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fox Hill Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

