Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

