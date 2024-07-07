Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $200.55.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
