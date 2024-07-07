Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

