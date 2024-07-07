Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

