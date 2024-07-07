Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.55 and last traded at $200.01. Approximately 13,406,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 42,623,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.59.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average of $174.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

