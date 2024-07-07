América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $17.36 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 117,008 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.