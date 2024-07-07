American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

