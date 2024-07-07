American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

