American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $14.03. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 3,126 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

