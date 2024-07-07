Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.14. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 48,233 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

