Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as high as C$1.66. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 113,986 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$271.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. In other Amerigo Resources news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$78,398.04. Also, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. Insiders have sold a total of 374,724 shares of company stock worth $649,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

