AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of AMETEK worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 2.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. 787,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

