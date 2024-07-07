AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AME opened at $165.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

