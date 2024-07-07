AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $565.92 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 249,670 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $565,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.34 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $226.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.