AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.49

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.49 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 54181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

