Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.52

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.52 and traded as high as $68.25. Amphenol shares last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 4,353,241 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

