Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,277 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

