Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $36.20

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.
PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of PARR stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
