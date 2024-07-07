Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $36.20

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.