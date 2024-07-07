Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Angi

Angi Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.83 on Friday. Angi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $918.18 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Angi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Angi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.