ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.3 %

ANSYS stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.25. 298,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

