ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,206 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $282,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Up 1.3 %

ANSYS stock opened at $331.25 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.