APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in APA were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after buying an additional 924,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

APA Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $28.60 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.