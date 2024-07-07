Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $431,494.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

