AppLovin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,787 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 10,658 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Mariner LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

