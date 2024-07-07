Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,775,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 743,221 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 726,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 2,824,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,453. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

