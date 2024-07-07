Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. 4,111,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.