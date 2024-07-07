Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.26. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 73,598 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$56.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.