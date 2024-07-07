Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.11.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.78. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$41.25.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

