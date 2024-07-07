Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,835 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $81,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.67. 712,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,019. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $212.39 and a twelve month high of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

