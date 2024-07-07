Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.97 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.