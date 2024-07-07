Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

