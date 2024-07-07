Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

