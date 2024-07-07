Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 241,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 261,825 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

