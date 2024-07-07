Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,253,000 after acquiring an additional 382,167 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

View Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.