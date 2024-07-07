ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 750,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,254 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.55.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $626.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. ( NYSE:RERE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew comprises about 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

