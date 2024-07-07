AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 30,727,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

