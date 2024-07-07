Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.31 and traded as high as C$13.00. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 21,472 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.12 million, a PE ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.31.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of C$178.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 957.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Corporate insiders own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

