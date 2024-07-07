Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.79. 941,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,053,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

