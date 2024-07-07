Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $47,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $4,570,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,847,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average of $243.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

