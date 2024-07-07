Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.94. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.56.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

