Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $216.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.11. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

