AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.09

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.09 ($34.51) and traded as high as €32.35 ($34.78). AXA shares last traded at €31.96 ($34.37), with a volume of 2,969,546 shares.
AXA Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.36 and a 200 day moving average of €32.11.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
