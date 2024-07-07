AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.83

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and traded as low as $34.42. AXA shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 52,317 shares changing hands.

AXA Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

AXA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

