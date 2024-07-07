Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.38. The company had a trading volume of 174,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.