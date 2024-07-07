Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

